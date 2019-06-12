Hotels resent unloading of seized bikes on pavement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 20 two-wheelers seized have been parked on the pedestrian pathways in front of two popular hotels in Egmore. While the hotel managements allege that a senior police officer is doing so since the hotels are running beyond 11 pm, the police say that there is no space in the police station and the vehicles will be cleared within two days.

It’s been just a week since the State made it official that shops can run 24 hours. A hotel on Tamil Salai has moved the court alleging that police are threatening the management asking it to close the hotel at 11 pm despite having valid documents.

“On Sunday, police started unloading the two-wheelers. They said Egmore ACP Prabhakaran had instructed them to keep bikes on the pavement,” said the hotel manager.

Prabhakaran said the Egmore police station was overflowing with seized and unclaimed vehicles. Hence the vehicles are kept on the pavement as it is not being used much. The vehicles will be removed in two days, he added.