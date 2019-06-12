Meanwhile, in Madras High Court...

Home Cities Chennai

Justice KK Sasidharan has recused himself from hearing the Sterlite case. Vedanta has moved the Madras High Court challenging the State government order to close its copper smelter in Thoothukudi.

Published: 12th June 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

Ex-mayor seeks advance bail in land grab case
Chennai: Former Chennai Corporation Mayor M Subramanian and his wife Kanchana, who feared arrest in connection with a criminal case of alleged land grabbing, have moved the Madras High Court seeking advance bail. And Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan, before whom the petitions came up for hearing on Tuesday, adjourned the matter by a day and orally directed the police not to arrest them till then. The charge against them was that they had allegedly grabbed the property belonging to SIDCO by creating forged and fabricated documents.

‘Nalini has every right to argue her case’
Chennai: What is the impediment in permitting Nalini, one of the main accused in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and serving life imprisonment in the special prison for women in Vellore, to appear in court and argue her case? A division bench of Justices M M Sundresh and M Nirmal Kumar posed the question to the government advocate when a petition from Nalini seeking six-month leave to arrange for the marriage of her daughter, came up on Tuesday. She has every right to argue her case, the bench said. The advocate sought more time to obtain instructions from the government with regard to providing security to Nalini during her visit to the High Court to argue her case. Granting time, the bench posted the matter to June 18.

Judge recuses himself from Sterlite case
Chennai: Justice KK Sasidharan has recused himself from hearing the Sterlite case. Vedanta has moved the Madras High Court challenging the State government order to close its copper smelter in Thoothukudi. When the matter came up before the bench on Tuesday, where the other judge being Justice PT Asha, Justice Sasidharan opted out from the case as he had passed an adverse order against Sterlite while sitting at the Madurai bench of the court. The case was transferred to another bench. 

Madras High Court

