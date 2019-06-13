A tribute to ‘nattuvanar’

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: As part of a series organised by Natyarangam — the dance wing of Narada Gana Sabha Trust — dancer Vasanthalakshmi Narasimhachari will present a dance lecture-demonstration titled ‘In conversation with Natyam and Nattuvangam’ on Friday. She will focus on putting in perspective the two terms Natyam and Nattuvangam. The indispensable role of the nattuvanar or guru in the making and presenting of any work of natyam will also be discussed.

“Lecture-demonstration format is useful not only for those receiving it but also for the ones presenting it. I’m thankful to my students who take time off from their busy schedules and help me string the audio and visuals together. Their suggestions add great value to the presentation. Here, the nattuvanar is constantly in conversation with the singer, percussionist and dancer. A deep understanding of all these aspects is important for the one wielding the nattuvangam as they bring every aspect of natyam together on stage,” says Vasanthalakshmi who co-founded Kalasamarpana Foundation, an academy for propagation and promotion of fine arts, with her husband and mentor MV Narasimhachari in 1969. The lecture will have a practical demonstration by her senior disciples along with some relevant video clippings. “We will discuss and explore the basic principles of good choreography including the choice of ragas, rhythm, right tempo and characterisation in solo, group or dance-drama format.”

Vasanthalakshmi feels positive about the evolution of dance lecture-demonstration trends. “One finds greater numbers attending a lecture-demonstration these days than the performance. The younger generation seems to be interested in knowing about the ‘making of a production’ especially when it is handled by seniors,” she says.

She will be basing her entire presentation on the works of her husband. “He was an exceptionally gifted artiste; dancer — both Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi — choreographer, musician, music composer and mridangam player. He was also well-versed in theatre. Being such a consummate artiste, he introduced elements from each of these fields to enrich each of our 34 dance-dramas and thematic presentations. This made them all unique. This being the Golden Jubilee year of Kalasamarpana Foundation, I am very happy to make this humble offering to that genius,” she says.

The Kalasamaprana Foundation of The Narasimhacharis celebrates its Golden Jubilee year and is gearing up for a mega event on August 4 at Narada Gana Sabha.