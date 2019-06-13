Home Cities Chennai

A tribute to ‘nattuvanar’

Vasanthalakshmi feels positive about the evolution of dance lecture-demonstration trends.

Published: 13th June 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of a series organised by Natyarangam — the dance wing of Narada Gana Sabha Trust — dancer Vasanthalakshmi Narasimhachari will present a dance lecture-demonstration  titled ‘In conversation with Natyam and Nattuvangam’ on Friday. She will focus on putting in perspective the two terms Natyam and Nattuvangam. The indispensable role of the nattuvanar or guru in the making and presenting of any work of natyam will also be discussed.

“Lecture-demonstration format is useful not only for those receiving it but also for the ones presenting it. I’m thankful to my students who take time off from their busy schedules and help me string the audio and visuals together. Their suggestions add great value to the presentation. Here, the nattuvanar is constantly in conversation with the singer, percussionist and dancer. A deep understanding of all these aspects is important for the one wielding the nattuvangam as they bring every aspect of natyam together on stage,” says Vasanthalakshmi who co-founded Kalasamarpana Foundation, an academy for propagation and promotion of fine arts, with her husband and mentor MV Narasimhachari in 1969. The lecture will have a practical demonstration by her senior disciples along with some relevant video clippings. “We will discuss and explore the basic principles of good choreography including the choice of ragas, rhythm, right tempo and characterisation in solo, group or dance-drama format.”

Vasanthalakshmi feels positive about the evolution of dance lecture-demonstration trends. “One finds greater numbers attending a lecture-demonstration these days than the performance. The younger generation seems to be interested in knowing about the ‘making of a production’ especially when it is handled by seniors,” she says.

She will be basing her entire presentation on the works of her husband. “He was an exceptionally gifted artiste; dancer — both Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi — choreographer, musician, music composer and mridangam player. He was also well-versed in theatre. Being such a consummate artiste, he introduced elements from each of these fields to enrich each of our 34 dance-dramas and thematic presentations. This made them all unique. This being the Golden Jubilee year of Kalasamarpana Foundation, I am very happy to make this humble offering to that genius,” she says.

The Kalasamaprana Foundation of The Narasimhacharis celebrates its Golden Jubilee year and is gearing up for a mega event on August 4 at Narada Gana Sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp