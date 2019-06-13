Home Cities Chennai

Chennai gears up to break Guinness World Record

The Cricket Chrome Ball will have the stylish inscriptions of players in different cricketing postures etched on it and will be placed on an elevated grass surface.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Phoenix Market City, Chennai, and Palladium are gearing up for a giant World Cup campaign — #TheCupThatUnitesTheNation. A number of activities and live entertainment revolving around the World Cup have been planned.

As part of the campaign, there will be an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest cricket bat in the world which will be unveiled by cricket legend Kapil Dev on Friday at 6.30 pm.

The cricket bat is 50 feet long and made of willow wood, as per ICC cricket standards. Fans can wish the team good luck by signing on the bat which will then be handed over to the Chepauk Stadium after the event.

“This is the first time we, Palladium and Phoenix MarketCity, have made an official attempt to break the Guinness World Records,” said Pooja Patti, centre director, Phoenix Market City, Chennai.

“The idea is to give a lifetime experience to our patrons and ardent cricket fans across the city and world. Cricket enthusiasts from around the city are encouraged to sign good luck messages to their favourite cricketer and to #TeamIndia on the bat.

This is our way to support and boost the morale of #TeamIndia to bring home the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019!” She said the attempt was to grab the title for the largest bat, which is part of a larger #TheCupThatUnitesTheNation campaign.

“We have many thrilling activities planned around the World Cup. Across venues within the malls, special AR/VR booths have been set up to give cricket enthusiasts a surreal experience of the game.

We also have a live screening of all the India matches in the Courtyard. There would also be a life size visual spectacle, a Cricket Chrome Ball placed at Palladium.

The reflective chrome finish allows people to see their reflection and it gives a thrilling feel of being part of an international set-up,” she said. 

The Cricket Chrome Ball will have the stylish inscriptions of players in different cricketing postures etched on it and will be placed on an elevated grass surface.

