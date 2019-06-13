Chennai local train services disrupted due to track maintenance. Check the routes hit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate track maintenance at Sigaperumalkoil station in Tambaram - Chengalpattu section, Southern railway has made changes in the train operation on Thursday and Friday.

According to a statement, Chennai Beach - Chennai Beach Circular local (via Chengalpattu and Arakkonam) leaving Chennai Beach at 9.20 am, is fully cancelled on Thursday and Friday.

Partial cancellation

The Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu local leaving Chennai Beach at 8.56 am, 9.38 am, 10.14 am and 11.02 am, will run up to Tambaram on Thursday and Friday.

Similarly, Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach local leaving Chengalpattu at 10.50 am, 11.50 am, 12.15 am and 1 pm, stand partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Tambaram on Thursday and Friday.

These trains will run from Tambaram to Chennai Beach as per the schedule of regular services, said the statement.