Duty calls, round the clock

By Express News Service

After the state government announced that shops can now be open 24X7, Chennaiites weigh in on

the financial benefits and its effects on the city’s nightlife

Sneha Jaiswal, 17, author

I don’t think this is a welcome move. Workers need adequate rest and if they don’t get enough of it, it may hinder their productivity. It could also lead to health-related ailments including hypertension, BP and so on. Also, with the women workforce increasing, they should be given enough time and space to balance both their family and work. With such an order, there might be too much on their platter. Such initiatives can work for pharmacies and hospitals as they are emergency care providers. If this step is taken for the betterment of the state, it would be ideal to opt for a shift-based system wherein the work will be balanced and workers will have some personal time.

Nitika Bhudia, 24, marketing executive

This is a big step by the state government. The access to a storewill be easy if and when there is a sudden requirement. Also, it will be helpful for working women who stay away from their families and for single working mothers. The former timings of stores weren’t flexible and this section of shoppers found it difficult to visit stores as per their wish. The response from the public will be positive but, the government has to ensure the rules are regularised and there is no exploitation of employees.

Bharath Hariharan, 30, entrepreneur

If restaurants are open 24X7, it will generate more job opportunities and that will, in turn, decrease the amount of unemployment in our city. For the current generation, sleeplessnes has become part of their routine. With restaurants being open 24X7 it automatically becomes more convenient for the customers as well. The businesses will also benefit as more sales will be made. Overall I feel that the new order will benefit both the business and customers.

Jothish Kumar, 34, shopkeeper

It is a good initiative from the government. In case of any emergencies, one can get immediate help without any delay. And it is good to keep pharmacies, grocery shops and hotels open as people can buy their essentials easily. Also, we can get food anytime even if we get back late — from a trip, work or from the movies, rather than ordering it online. When shops remain open for 24X7, there will be more crowd which in turn will be safer for girls to go out at night.

Mohamed Aaqib Qurashi, 25, entrepreneur

This decision taken by the government of Tamil Nadu is very convenient to a lot of residents. Most supermarkets in the city can decide to stay open for 24-hours and this is very helpful for individuals who work night shifts. The other advantage is that residents can now buy things on an emergency basis at any time of the day. As long as the employers adhere to the rules set by the government and do not burden any individual to work more than they’re supposed to, I believe it is a brilliant move.

Daniel Victor, 23, employee at a start-up

Imagine going for shopping at your own leisure time with no crowd and having the streets all to yourself. Even men who hate to shop will fall for it! The new state government order permitting shops in Tamil Nadu to stay open for 24 hours, seven days a week is certainly a welcome move and is of huge profit to the shopkeepers. This will increase the employment rate and give people with busy schedules, some extra time to shop whenever they want to. Also, this will be a tough fight for online retailers because one of their major marketing moves is cashing on time.

Priyeshwer Sathyamurthy, 24, graphic designer

I appreciate this decree by the government of Tamil Nadu. A large number of people who work night shifts can now enjoy the leisure of shopping anytime, anywhere without having to rush to get what they want. This move will also create more job opportunities for men and women alike. People of all ages can go out and have fun without having to fear for their safety. With social nightlife — a culture imbibed from western countries becoming more active in metro cities, this is a good move from the government.

Aylur Kailasam Ganesh, 52, social worker

The 24-hour operations will generate additional employment. This outweighs concerns of law or environment. It will be a boon for early morning shopping, will bring a welcome respite from traffic woes, and its novelty may help reclaim customers lost to online shopping. But, with Chennai not particularly active past midnight, we may see a low adoption rate.

Inputs by KV Navya, Rinreichui Kashung, Rochana Mohan, Roshne Balasubramanian, Vaishali Vijaykumar