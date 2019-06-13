Road caves in at busy Madhya Kailash junction in Chennai, brings traffic to standstill

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A portion of a road caved in at the Madhya Kailash junction in Adyar area in the heart of the city on Thursday, affecting traffic movement there after the spot was barricaded.

The Chennai City Traffic Police, in a tweet, said, "#TrafficAlert: Traffic flow slow on Sardar Patel Road both direction as the road has caved in at CPT Jn. Traffic men attending."

No casualties have been reported so far.

Traffic came to a standstill for at least 45 minutes between Guindy and Adyar as part of Sardar Patel Road caved in.

Metrowater officials said the sinkhole could be due to leakage in the water of sewage pipes.

"Two days ago, underground pipeline repair works were underway and that could have caused the damage," said an official.

The six-foot crater caused severe traffic snarls on the OMR stretch during the office hours. This is the second time such an incident happened at Madhya Kailash junction in a month.

In 2017, a stretch of Anna Salai had caved in trapping a city bus and a car. Passengers, however, managed to escape unhurt.