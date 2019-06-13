Tamil Nadu woman uses vulgar words to harass minor girl on social media, booked under POCSO Act

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year old woman was remanded on Wednesday after she was booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly harassing a minor girl on social media, in 2018.

According to the special public prosecutor, L Srilekha of the District Mahila court, the accused, M Vishwadarshini had absconded after a case was filed under Section 12 of the POCSO Act and Section 67 of the IT Act at Royapettah All Women Police Station.

She was picked from her house at Tiruchengode in Namakkal district on Tuesday.

She was remanded and sent to Puzhal prison, added the prosecutor. Vishwadarshini is alleged to have harassed the girl on social media using vulgar words, resulting in the 16-year-old first approaching the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, on November 14, 2018.

It is alleged that a tiff between the girl’s mother and Vishwadarshni led to the usage of profane language on social media. Meanwhile, the High Court rejected her anticipatory bail plea. The case has been transferred to the city crime branch.