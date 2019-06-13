Travel back in time with Donan and The Fireflies’ retro music

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A little bit of western music, a little bit of country rock and a generous dose of jazz — city-based Donan and The Fireflies, an eight-piece retro music band is all set to present something new at Bay 146, Hotel Savera on Friday. The concert will feature new vocalists along with guest artists Sudhin Praphakar and Timothy Madhukar. The two-hour show will have 28 songs.

“The idea of the entire show is to have some light-hearted fun with the members and the audience. I have been playing with the band since the 80s. We share a particular sense of music, be it soulful or blues, which comes out naturally for us. The music we will be performing will be from the 80s and people who grew up in that era will enjoy the performance,” says Sudhin, who owns Pro Musicals. Donan and The Fireflies will also be performing their original, Time Traveler, a video of which will be released in a few months. Some songs from the set list include Dancing Queen and Mamma Mia by AbbA, Top of the World by The Carpenters, Crossroads and Lay down Sally by Eric Clapton, How Deep is Your Love by Beegees, and songs by The Beatles, Neil Diamond and Engelbert Hunperdinck.

The band has played at various events and venues over the last 10 years including Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. They often play music from the 50s to the 90s. “This time we are performing with new young vocalists giving them a platform to showcase their talent,” says Donan Murray, the lead guitar and vocalist. “It is a lot of work, but we try to sound good. It is all group work.” Singer and composer Timothy, who has performed on and off with them is pretty excited to share the stage with the band. The band will be joined by female singers Renata Grace, Shobi Ashika, Nisha Sharon, Persis Isaac and Amanda David. Some of the young female singers are students of Augustine Paul, orchestra conductor and music teacher.

The concert will be held on June 14 at Bay 146, Hotel Savera.