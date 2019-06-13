Home Cities Chennai

Unsegregated waste piles up as Chennai Corporation stops collection 

Chennai Corporation, VIII Zonal officer issued notice on Tuesday.

Published: 13th June 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Piles of garbage in front of Sabtamalika apartments | Karthik R

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents living in 53 apartments in a building on Poonamallee High Road, are a harried lot as garbage continues to pile in front of the entrance of the Sapthamalika Apartment for the last four days with Chennai Corporation officials declining to clean up the mess.

The reason being Chennai Corporation, VIII Zonal officer issuing notice on Tuesday, asking the residents welfare association to make arrangements to segregate garbage at source for the removal and disposal.

“They issued a notice to me on Tuesday and left asking to make sure that the garbage was segregated or they won’t clear it until it's done. The garbage is lying at the entrance of the Apartments for the last four days. They asked us to buy three types of bins and I requested them to give us some time. But they refused to heed the same,” said PS Santha Kumari, president, Sapthamalika Apartments Residents’ Welfare Association.

“I was told to buy three bins, one for biodegradable waste, second for non-biodegradable waste, and third for domestic hazardous waste. It would cost nearly Rs 10,000. I have to first have a meeting with the residents, explain all the points then implement it. They should give some time,” fumed Santha Kumari. Another resident said, “If the garbage continues to pile up like this, I am afraid it would spread diseases. We need some time.” The residents also charged that the Corporation, in general, didn’t spread awareness about segregation.

Meanwhile, speaking to Express, Vijaya Kumar, Zonal Officer-VIII, Chennai Corporation, said, “We earlier issued two notices. Somehow it didn’t reach the association. So, recently while going through the list of defaulters, we found this apartment, so issued the notice. It is not that we won’t clear the garbage. We will clear it in a day or two. That was just to make sure that they comply with the rules hereafter.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Corporation Garbage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp