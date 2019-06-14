Apollo, Abbott labs to collect heart diseases data from all states create cardiac registry

Home Cities Chennai

Apollo Hospitals and Abbott laboratories will collect heart diseases data in India to create a cardiac registry to assess risk of heart diseases in Indians.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals and Abbott laboratories will collect heart diseases data in India to create a cardiac registry to assess risk of heart diseases in Indians.

According to an Apollo Hospitals release, “The data will be collected from the patients visiting Apollo Hospitals across the country. The data will help researchers understand better how heart disease impacts Indians. It will also help to understand the patterns in cardiac risk that can help prevent cardiovascular diseases and enable physicians and patients to manage their condition much more efficiently.”

“Cardiovascular diseases are the biggest cause of mortality in India with nearly 25 per cent of mortalities, among the age group of 25-69. The condition also seems to affect Indians at least a decade earlier as compared to Europeans,” the release said.

“Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata, set up a pilot test last year to help its employees understand their risk of developing heart disease. More than 16,000 employees were screened and the data collected has already been added to the registry,” the release said.

