Home Cities Chennai

Take custody of jumbo used for begging, forest officials told

The bench directed the official either to keep the elephant in a camp or transport it to a zoo, in accordance with law.

Published: 14th June 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in Saidapet to take immediate possession of an elephant, which had been originally proposed to be donated to the Meenakshi Temple in Madurai.

The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad gave the direction on Wednesday while allowing a PIL petition from S Muralidharan, an animal protection activist, praying for a direction to the official to take possession of the elephant forthwith from a woman who was using it for begging and maintain it at a rejuvenation camp. The bench directed the official either to keep the elephant in a camp or transport it to a zoo, in accordance with law.

According to petitioner, a female elephant Malachi, aged about 34, was owned by one Masan, a resident of Rangat, North & Middle Andaman district. She wanted to gift it to the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple and for that purpose, she entrusted one Indira with the job.

However, Indira did not hand over the elephant and instead was using it for begging and for marriage functions, among others. The elephant is being treated cruelly. Petitioner has lodged several complaints, but no action has been taken. Hence the present PIL.

Petitioner further alleged that once the mahout, while riding Malachi, had come into contact with an overhead electrical wire and was thrown off and died. Even Malachi had suffered electric shock. It was not fed properly and was made to walk on hot roads, its front and back legs tied to heavy chains, petitioner said.

Allowing the petition, the bench said the material on record showed that fines of up to `25,000 had been imposed on the caretaker, who paid them all. Ownership certificate had not yet been transferred to Indira. Material on record further indicated that various provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the TN Captive Elephants (management and maintenance) Rules had been violated.

“In such a scenario, the elephant cannot be permitted to be kept in the custody of Indira. In view of unimpeachable material on record showing that elephant is being used for begging and subjected to ill-treatment, we allow the writ petition and direct the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest to take possession of the elephant, forthwith,” the bench said, adding that it may either be kept in a camp or transported to a zoo, in accordance with law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp