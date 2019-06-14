Home Cities Chennai

Temple elephant Kothai to get new home after 18 years

As per the official records, the elephant was born in 1998 in Lakimpur in Assam and was brought to Sriperumbudur temple, when she was three.

Published: 14th June 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Kothai

Kothai

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After spending 18 years chained in a cramped concrete shed, Kothai, the female elephant at the famous Adi Keshava Perumal temple in Sriperumbudur, will be rehabilitated in a new home in the next couple of months.

Express had published an article on May 3, on the suffering of the 22-year-old elephant. In response, the forest department issued a notice to the temple authorities to comply with the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2001.

As per the official records, the elephant was born in 1998 in Lakimpur in Assam and was brought to Sriperumbudur temple, when she was three, on September 6, 2001, for her presence in rituals.

On Thursday, Sriperumbadur forest ranger Selva Kumar and a veterinary doctor visited the temple to check on the health of the elephant and took up the issue of her rehabilitation with the temple management.

“The elephant, per se, is in good health with no visible external stress marks. But, her living conditions are clearly not in compliance with the established rules. I have already served the notice and the executive officer of the temple has promised to rehabilitate the elephant in two months and said the ground work has already started in the land identified. I asked them to give it in writing and the department will take action, if the temple does not keep the promise,” Selva Kumar told Express.

Currently, the elephant’s two legs (one front and back) are short-chained to a pillar rock in a small shed, not even enough for her to sit or move sidewards. The shed was constructed when she was brought as a calf, but now the elephant weighs 3,840 kgs. The shed is also poorly ventilated, facing west, whereby she is exposed to the hottest part of the day.

Naga Sathish Gidijala, District Forest Officer (DFO), Kancheepuram, said that the department has suggested certain measures to keep the elephant hydrated and healthy in these harsh weather conditions, until she is moved to a bigger place. “The temple authorities said they have identified the land near the temple, which has a natural pond and vegetation. We will install shower and other facilities. The work will start in two months time.”

As per Section 5 of Tamil Nadu Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2001, a minimum floor area and height of 9 metre x 6 metre x 6 metre shall be ensured. Going by this standard, Kothai’s shed is not even one-third of it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kothai Elephant Adi Keshava Perumal temple Sriperumbudur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp