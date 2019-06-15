Home Cities Chennai

Ain’t no party like a paint party

The individuals gathered in the room smear their paint-laden brush all over the canvas before them.

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The individuals gathered in the room smear their paint-laden brush all over the canvas before them. The environment is light and friendly, and many of the participants chuckle as they follow along the steps. Paint Parties, organsied by IlluminArty, is a chance to reconnect with your creativity.
“Painting however you like whenever you like is something we always used to do as children. As adults, we keep saying we can’t paint and that’s a lie — we just feel that we won’t do a good job. But, that’s not the objective of our workshop,” said Indrajala Moturi, co-founder of IlluminArty.

Started in 2018 by Moturi and Mridul Sahuwalla, the company hopes to provide creative solutions to strengthen team-building and collaboration in the corporate sphere through their IlluminArty@work venture, and enhance creative connect in the personal sphere through their IllumnArty@play venture. They also do private events, such as children’s parties or kitty parties.

As both Moturi and Sahuwalla have a background in art, the workshop is not skill-based, and thus acts as a free space for participants to try to let their inner artist out. The materials will be provided, including two drinks and snacks. The theme of the workshop differs, which results in different pieces being created. “A lot of people have lost touch with their left brain, and so they don’t come up with creative solutions to issues anymore. We want to change that, while giving them a space for social artworking. There aren’t such spaces in Chennai,” said Moturi. Social artworking is a term she coined to offer spaces for people to make meaningful relationships with others in an artistic back-drop.

Paint Parties are set in different cafes and restaurants across the city, and are held once a month. Ten parties have been held so far. “I want people to go back with the pride that they did a piece on their own. People get surprised at their own talent, and that’s the biggest takeaway for us,” said Moturi.

Follow IllumnArty on Instagram at @illuminartyindia

