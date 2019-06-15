Five Chennai residents associations receive Green Award from CM

Rochana Mohan By

CHENNAI: Beautifully-kept gardens, carefully segregated waste, and well-executed water management — these are the calling card for five residents associations in Chennai, who were awarded the Green Award from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board on Wednesday.

The Central Park South, Shollingalnallur; Sabari Terrace Apartment Owners Association, OMR; Ceebros Boulevard, OMR; Ramaniyam Eden, Velachery and Thiruveedhi Amman Koil Street Residents Association (TAKSRA), Mylapore, were felicitated by CM Edappadi K Palaniswamy.

The TAKSRA works with around 80 households in the city and facilitates rainwater harvesting, drip irrigation, waste segregation, composting and recycling. “We help other neighbourhoods and streets implement the tried and tested methods that we have adopted. We want people to work towards solving their neighbourhood’s issues while working with the local administration,” said KK Balasubramanian, a member of TAKSRA.

For Sripriya Seshadari, a resident of the Ramaniyam Eden, their push towards a sustainable lifestyle began with a therukoothu on reducing plastic waste, they had staged last year. When this was well-received, they decided to take up waste management with greater force. The apartment now practices waste segregation, sewage treatment, rainwater harvesting and use energy-saving lights.

“Many people, even from Avadi and Siruseri, have come to see our practices, learn and start taking up sustainable measures in their neighbourhood. This will encourage others to take care of their neighbourhood,” said Sripriya.