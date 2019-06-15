Home Cities Chennai

Four students arrested for assaulting cop on patrol duty

A police personnel was allegedly assaulted by a four-member gang in Kodambakkam on Thursday.

Published: 15th June 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police personnel was allegedly assaulted by a four-member gang in Kodambakkam on Thursday.Karthikeyan, head constable from Pondy Bazaar police station, was on night patrol. At around midnight, he spotted four men in a car talking to a transgender person.  Karthikeyan told them to disperse.

They left, but returned and assaulted Karthikeyan. The men snatched his lathi and beat him with it and fled. Karthikeyan informed other personnel, who rushed to the Royapettah GH. Based on his complaint, Kodambakkam police arrested four men with the help of CCTV footage. The accused were identified as Azhar, Mohammed Navozath, Sulaiman and Mohamed Rizwan. All of them are college students. They were arrested and remanded.

