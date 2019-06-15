History-sheeter killed in police encounter at Chennai's Madhavaram
Police officers said they acted in self-defence when Vallarasu picked up a knife and attacked a police sub-inspector near the Madavaram bus stop.
Published: 15th June 2019 11:54 AM | Last Updated: 15th June 2019 04:46 PM
CHENNAI: City police on Saturday early morning shot dead a 28-year-old man who was arrested for hacking a police constable.
Vallarasu suffered three bullet injuries on his chest and knee after the police officer saw him attacking a constable and trying to escape.
Police said the deceased was involved in various criminal cases.