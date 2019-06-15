Notes from my father

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennaiites who have followed their old man’s footsteps, share traits & ideologies they’ve imbibed from them

Suranjana Ravi, Ortho surgeon, Soundarapandian Bone and Joint Hospital

My dad Ravi Subramanian is smart, funny, hardworking and is passionate about golf. He always has a story to share. I’m inspired by how compassionate he is. I’ve always seen him genuinely help people. Taking up the same profession as his, a doctor, can be really tough at times and I’m really lucky to have a great mentor like him. Somtimes it’s hard to walk in his shoes. But, hopefully, I’ll get to be as good as he is someday.

Vijay Roshan Daga, MD, Kattha Chuna

My father Praveen Daga who had his own business, got into the F&B industry with me to support my dreams. He wanted to see me excel in a field that I loved. He saw me fall, helped me get up and made me what I am today. He taught me punctuality, manners, language and attitude.

Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Deewan to the Prince of Arcot

My father Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali stands by me no matter what. He loves his children unconditionally and doesn’t expect anything in return. The love and affection that is hidden in each of his acts is blissful. He is one of the most influential people in my life, and our protector. I have learnt humility and simplicity from him. I also follow his practice of ‘forgive and forget’, be nice to everyone, regardless of faith, race or status.

V Pratish Devadoss, MD, VGN Property Developers

The best trait that I have inherited from my father VN Devadoss is his ideology — a customer is important for a business. Without customers there is no business. We go to any lengths to serve the customer and satisfy their requirements. I always strive to provide world class homes to my customer by adopting quality standards with value for money.

Inputs by Dia Rekhi, KV Navya