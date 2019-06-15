Home Cities Chennai

Notes from my father

Chennaiites who have followed their old man’s footsteps, share traits & ideologies they’ve imbibed from them

Published: 15th June 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Dia Rekhi, KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennaiites who have followed their old man’s footsteps, share traits & ideologies they’ve imbibed from them

Suranjana Ravi, Ortho surgeon, Soundarapandian Bone and Joint Hospital
My dad Ravi Subramanian is smart, funny, hardworking and is passionate about golf. He always has a story to share. I’m inspired by how compassionate he is. I’ve always seen him genuinely help people. Taking up the same profession as his, a doctor, can be really tough at times and I’m really lucky to have a great mentor like him. Somtimes it’s hard to walk in his shoes. But, hopefully, I’ll get to be as good as he is someday.

Vijay Roshan Daga, MD, Kattha Chuna  
My father Praveen Daga who had his own business, got into the F&B industry with me to support my dreams. He wanted to see me excel in a field that I loved. He saw me fall, helped me get up and made me what I am today. He taught me punctuality, manners, language and attitude.

Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Deewan to the Prince of Arcot
My father Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali stands by me no matter what. He loves his children unconditionally and doesn’t expect anything in return. The love and affection that is hidden in each of his acts is blissful. He is one of the most influential people in my life, and our protector. I have learnt humility and simplicity from him. I also follow his practice of ‘forgive and forget’, be nice to everyone, regardless of faith, race or status.

V Pratish Devadoss, MD, VGN Property Developers
The best trait that I have inherited from my father VN Devadoss is his ideology —  a customer is important for a business. Without customers there is no business. We go to any lengths to serve the customer and satisfy their requirements. I always strive to provide world class homes to my customer by adopting quality standards with value for money.

Inputs by Dia Rekhi, KV Navya

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp