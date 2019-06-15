Home Cities Chennai

Preyesh bags men’s singles title

S Aravinthan's century (101) came in handy for Standard CC to defeat Seshadhri MCC by two runs in the semifinals of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league First Division championship.

Published: 15th June 2019 03:15 AM

Winners of various categories of the VM Radha Memorial 2nd Tamil Nadu State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Preyesh defeated R Santhosh Kumar of Jawahar 11-9, 12-10, 12-10, 11-9 in the men’s final of the VM Radha Memorial 2nd Tamil Nadu State Ranking table tennis tournament. In the women’s final, M Deepika beat V Kowshika  11-4, 11-4, 11-7, 9-11, 1-6, 11-2 to take the crown.

Results: Men : S Preyesh bt R Santhosh Kumar (Jawahar) 11-9, 12-10, 12-10, 11-9. Boys: Youth: R Santhosh Kumar (Jawahar) bt P Raghuram (Vinwin) 11-4, 11-9, 11-8, 7-11, 13-15, 11-4. Junior: PL Lakshmam (Jawahar) bt G Varun (SBOA) 5-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9. Sub Junior: S Preyesh bt P Raghuram (Vinwin) 11-8, 11-8, 11-8, 9-11. Cadet: V Tejes Ram (SPTTC) bt K Umesh (SDAT MDX) 5-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-7, 11-7. Mini Cadet:  Vishruth Ramakrishnan (MST) bt K Sathyanarayanan (Theni) 11-7, 11-4, 11-8. Women : N Deepika (AKG) bt V Kowshika (Jawahar) 11-4, 11-4, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-2. Girls: Youth: V Kowshika (Jawahar) bt S Yashini (Jawahar) 11-7, 11-7, 3-11, 8-11, 11-4, 8-11, 11- 8. Junior: Nithiya Shree (Ch Ach) bt Mariya Ancy (AKG) 11-13, 3-11, 12-14, 12-10, 5-11. Sub-Junior: VS Nehal (Mdu) bt Nalini Amrutha (MVM) 11-4, 10-12, 11-4, 5-11, 11-8, 11-9. Cadet: N Sharvani (LTTA) bt Hansini  (MST) 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 11-8. Mini Cadet: Ananya (Ch Ach) bt Bhuvanitha (Mdu) 11-8, 11-9, 11-8.

Ennore win
Ennore ‘A’ beat TBBC ‘B’ 35-15, 35-24 in a men’s match in the league round of the YMCA (Madras) State Level ball badminton tournament.
Results: Men: Ennore ‘A’ bt TBBC ‘B’ 35-15, 35-24; MBBC, Mangainallur bt JJ Boys ‘C’ 35-11, 35-11; OBBC, Srirangam bt Young Star Club 35-24, 35-23; TBBC ‘A’ bt BGRC 35-33, 30-35, 35-31; Plus Point bt Annai Velankanni 35-25, 35-13; Spartan Club bt CBBC, Chengalpet 35-19, 35- 33; Spartan Club bt  JJBoys ‘C’ 35-12, 35-11; MBBC, Mangainallur bt CBBC, Chengalpet 35 -30, 35-30; SBBC bt JJ Boys ‘B’ 35-9, 35-9. Women: JJ Girls HSS bt ICF Colony ‘B’ 35-12, 35-13; Annai Velankanni College bt Anna University 35-18, 37-15; South Colony ICF ‘A’ bt Sethubaskara 21-35, 35-29, 35-32; EBBC, Ennore bt Dreams Club ‘A’ 35-30, 35-28.

Aniketh-Jaishnu bag title
Aniketh Venkataraman and Jaishnu Krishnan defeated the pair of D Kriish and Haya Greve Athreya 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets in the boys doubles final of the ABI Showatech AITA ranking Under-14 tennis tournament at the KTC-MPTA courts.
Results: doubles: Finals: Boys: Aniketh/Jaishnu Krishnan bt D Kriish/Haya Greve 6-3, 6-2. Girls: Akshaya Riveira/ Merlin Sweetie bt  P Dhanya/ TV Devasree 7-5, 6-7 (2), (10-2).

Aravinthan shines
S Aravinthan’s century (101) came in handy for Standard CC to defeat Seshadhri MCC by two runs in the semifinals of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league First Division championship.
Brief scores: I Division: Semifinals: Standard CC 240 in 43.1 ovs (S Aravinthan 101, D Prasanth Prabhu 49, V Dinesh Kumar 36, D Balasubramani 5/62) bt Seshadhri MCC 238/9 in 45 ovs (M Dinesh Veda Guru 76, K Vignesh 57, R Rohit 5/71). Fine Star CA 258/9 in 45 ovs (S Senthil Kumar 76, G Gokul 73, R Divakar 7/65) bt Mugappair CC 175 in 41 ovs (A Harish 38, Aditya Venkatesh 34, Slizzy J Slott 30, DT Chandrasekar 4/44).

