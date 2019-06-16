Home Cities Chennai

Bridge construction between Tambaram and Chengalpattu to hit suburban train services

To facilitate construction of two bridges between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, Southern Railway has changed operation of suburban train services on Sunday and Monday. 

Chennai local train

For representational purposes (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

Cancellation 
The Chennai Beach - Chennai Beach Circular Train leaving Chennai Beach at 9.50 am, Chennai Beach - Melmaruvathur MEMU train leaving Chennai Beach at 8.25 am, Melmaruvathur - Villupuram MEMU leaving Melmaruvathur at 11.30 am, Villupuram - Melmaruvathur MEMU leaving Villupuram at 1.55 pm, Melmaruvathur - Chennai Beach MEMU leaving Melmaruvathur at 3.30 pm, Villupuram-Tambaram Passenger leaving Villupuram at 5.20 am and  Tambaram-Villupuram Passenger leaving Tambaram at 6.10 pm, have been cancelled on Sunday. 

Similarly, 19 pairs of MRTS train services between Chennai Beach and Velachery, will be cancelled on Sunday and hence, there will no train services from 8 am and 1.40 pm from Chennai Beach to Velachery. Similarly, from Velachery to Chennai Beach, there will be no train services from 8.10 am to 2.10 pm. 
After the maintenance, the first train from Chennai Beach station to Velachery, will leave Beach at 2 pm. Similarly, the first train from Velachery to Chennai Beach will leave at 2.10 pm. 

Partial cancellation
The Puducherry - Chennai Egmore Fast Passenger will run only up to Melmaruvathur on Sunday.  
The 19 local services from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu and Thirumalpur, leaving Beach between 10 am and 8.52 pm on Sunday, will run up to Tambaram.Similarly, two locals from Tirumalpur to Chennai Beach, leaving at 11.30 am, and 6.25 pm, and 18 locals from Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach, originating between 11:50 am and 11.10 pm, will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Tambaram. The trains will leave Tambaram as per the original schedule. 

Rescheduling 
The Chennai Egmore - Tiruchchirappalli Pallavan Express scheduled to leave at 3.45 pm, will leave at 4.45 pm. 

Passenger specials
Two passenger specials from Chengalpattu to Tirumalpur at 2.50 pm and 4.50 pm, and one passenger special from Chengalpattu to Kanchipuram at 8.45 pm, will be operated. In the return direction, three passenger specials from Tirumalpur to Chengalpattu will be operated at 10.25 am, 5.10 pm and 9 pm, said the statement. 

Only up to Tambaram
