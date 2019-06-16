Canara property expo begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 500 properties including individual houses, factory lands and apartments, were put up for sale at the second edition of the two-day Canara Bank Sarfaesi Property Expo which commenced on Saturday. Canara Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer inaugurated the event in the presence of Circle Head M Abdul Ajeez at the Canara Bank Circle Office here in Teynampet.

“So far, 75 persons have registered to buy properties and spot demand drafts were accepted for the auction, which is slated for June 29,’’ said an executive. The first edition of the expo was held on January 26 and 27 this year and around 365 properties worth `526 crore were displayed.

