Chennai Metro Water Board appoints special monitoring officer for every zone

They will be directly handling complaints regarding water supply and also will be making sure that each zone gets sufficient supply through tankers.

Published: 16th June 2019 03:53 AM

Residents of Aminjikarai

A file image of Aminjikarai residents filling water from a Metro Water tanker.(Photo | EPS/D SAMPATHKUMAR)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to every part of the city, Chennai Metro Water Board has appointed 15 special monitoring officers, one for each zone, on Saturday. Superintending engineer of each zone has been given this additional responsibility. They will be directly handling complaints regarding water supply and also will be making sure that each zone gets sufficient supply through tankers.

Once a week, along with executive and assistant engineers, these officers will have a meeting with the board’s chief T N Hariharan to review that week’s water supply status and complaints from the public. One such meeting was held on Saturday. 

“Other than calling that particular ward’s metro water engineers, the public can reach out to these special officers to clear their queries and complaints on water supply. This is done to ensure interaction with the public is maximized,” said an official. Officials said that Metro Water, which is supplying 525 MLD for the past once month, will supply 500 MLD till November, till the onset of North East monsoons. The supply was reduced from 830 MLD to 550 MLD ever since summer started.

