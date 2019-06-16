Chetpet attack victim stable, man on ventilator

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The victim of Friday’s horrific attack is stable. While Thenmozhi who was assaulted by Surender, reportedly her former boyfriend, at Chetpet Railway Station on Friday, is recovering, her assailant’s condition remains serious. She was admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and Surender was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Speaking to Express, Dr P Vasanthamani, Dean, Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, said, “Thenmozhi suffered a 15cm long cut on the left of her face near the lower jaw bone. A doctors’ team was formed and the surgery was performed. The doctors closed her wound. She also suffered cuts on the right hand, and lacerations on fingers. She needs at least 10 days rest and cannot strain her jaw. On Saturday, she was able to communicate verbally and her condition is stable.”

Meanwhile, doctors said Surender was unconscious and serious. “He suffered brain injury and is unconscious. He also suffered multiple fractures on spine and ribs. There was also blood accumulation in his lungs. He is unconscious and on ventilator support. We cannot comment about his condition now,” a senior doctor at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital said.

Meanwhile, DGP (railways) C Sylendra Babu, inspected the spot where the crime took place and held an inquiry with police officials. Addressing the media, he said soon all the railway stations will be equipped with CCTV surveillance.