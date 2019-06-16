Home Cities Chennai

Fatal accidents up by 5 per cent in Chennai

Incidentally, the number of accidental deaths in the TN in the first four months has gone down to 3,696 from 4,299, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Published: 16th June 2019

City police display the model of a helmet on Kamarajar Salai near Anna Square as a part of their awareness campaign | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though accident fatalities declined by 14 per cent across the State between January and April this year when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, road fatalities in Chennai city are yet to see a decline. While 455 persons died in road accidents in the city in the period, the figure in the corresponding period of 2018 is 432. The fatality rate saw an increase of 5 per cent.

Incidentally, the number of accidental deaths in the State in the first four months has gone down to 3,696 from 4,299, compared to the same period of the previous year, revealed the official accident data report of the transport department. The decline in the number of mishaps and fatalities is attributed to intense awareness campaigns on road safety and other measures including infrastructure improvements by transport, police, health, highways and other law enforcing agencies. However, surprisingly, the road safety measures taken up by various law enforcing agencies failed to make any significant impact in Chennai city.

“The number of traffic personnel has not increased, corresponding with the vehicle growth in the city. About 40 to 50 per cent of the accident victims are two-wheeler riders. The fatalities are caused due to drunken driving, rash driving, helmetless driving and races. We have asked the police to intensify the drive against traffic violations,” said a senior official from the transport department.

Among 30 districts that registered a decline in road accidents, Erode topped with 50.5 per cent decline rate where the fatalities come down to 55 from 111 of last year’s record. Similarly, road deaths have came down by over 35 per cent in Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Thoothukudi and Tiruchirapalli districts. However, the road deaths increased from 75 to 79 in Theni district. 

