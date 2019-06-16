Home Cities Chennai

Madras High Court tells Tamil Nadu to regularise service of women sweepers within three months

Published: 16th June 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Extending a helping hand, the Madras High Court has directed the State government to regularise the services of a woman, who had put in 34 years of service as a sweeper, within three months.

Justice K Ravichandra Baabu, who gave the directive while allowing a writ petition from Sarasu, had also directed the authorities concerned, to grant all the monetary benefits derived out of such regularisation, to the woman.

According to the petitioner, she was appointed through the employment exchange in Thanjavur as a sweeper in the Panchayat union dispensary at Chakkarapatti in Papanasam on August 24, 1985. But her services were not regularised despite putting in 34 years of continuous service, she contended.

Granting the prayer, the judge referred to a GO dated February 28, 2006, of the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department, which had held that the services of the daily wage employees working in all government departments, who had rendered 10 years of service as on January 1, 2006, should be regularised by appointing them in the time scale of pay of the post.

TAGS
Madras High Court Tamil Nadu government

