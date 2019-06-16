State IMA to strike tomorrow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In continuation of solidarity with doctors in West Bengal, the State Indian Medical Association announced a 24-hour strike. Dr S Kanagasabapathy, State President, Indian Medical Association said, “We will go on strike for 24 hours on Monday, and only emergency services will be attended to. All our 4,500 member hospitals in the State, will participate in the same.”In a statement, Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association said, “All government doctors will stop their private practice for 24 hours on June 17, except emergencies.”