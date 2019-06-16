Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu government categorises buildings based on risk

The buildings across the State, which have been classified as high rise and non-high rise, have now been categorised as low risk, medium risk and high risk, as per the Government Order issued.

Published: 16th June 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The buildings across the State, which have been classified as high rise and non-high rise, have now been categorised as low risk, medium risk and high risk, as per the Government Order issued.

This comes after the Department of Industrial Promotion and Policy (DIPP) has recommended introducing the Risk-Based proposal approval process for buildings and has put forth a clause under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2019.

As per the Government Order which was issued on Friday, the risk assessment is being considered as per density of development and size of the site. While all high rise buildings wherein the development is up to 30 metres and above, have been classified as high risk across the State, the state government has set up a manual of inspection by CMDA and Directorate of Town and Country Planning officials, along with their designation.

While high rise buildings up to 30 metres will be inspected by an assistant director of DTCP or assistant planner of CMDA, in case the development is above 30 metres and up to 60 metres, it will be done by the deputy director of DTCP or deputy planner of CMDA. If any building is above 60 metres, then the prerogative to inspect falls on the joint director of DTCP and chief planner of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

The non-high rises have been classified into low risk, medium risk and high-risk buildings. Anything up to 12-metre height and doesn’t exceed three dwelling units comes under low-risk category while anything more than 12-metre height and less than 18.3 metres, comes under medium risk category. Buildings other than residential above 300 square metres are considered high risk while residential buildings more than 12 metres height with dwelling units more than 50 are considered high-risk buildings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DIPP Tmail Nadu Building Categories of Buildings CMDA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp