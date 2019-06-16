Tamil Nadu government categorises buildings based on risk

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The buildings across the State, which have been classified as high rise and non-high rise, have now been categorised as low risk, medium risk and high risk, as per the Government Order issued.

This comes after the Department of Industrial Promotion and Policy (DIPP) has recommended introducing the Risk-Based proposal approval process for buildings and has put forth a clause under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2019.

As per the Government Order which was issued on Friday, the risk assessment is being considered as per density of development and size of the site. While all high rise buildings wherein the development is up to 30 metres and above, have been classified as high risk across the State, the state government has set up a manual of inspection by CMDA and Directorate of Town and Country Planning officials, along with their designation.

While high rise buildings up to 30 metres will be inspected by an assistant director of DTCP or assistant planner of CMDA, in case the development is above 30 metres and up to 60 metres, it will be done by the deputy director of DTCP or deputy planner of CMDA. If any building is above 60 metres, then the prerogative to inspect falls on the joint director of DTCP and chief planner of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

The non-high rises have been classified into low risk, medium risk and high-risk buildings. Anything up to 12-metre height and doesn’t exceed three dwelling units comes under low-risk category while anything more than 12-metre height and less than 18.3 metres, comes under medium risk category. Buildings other than residential above 300 square metres are considered high risk while residential buildings more than 12 metres height with dwelling units more than 50 are considered high-risk buildings.