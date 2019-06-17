Home Cities Chennai

Four chain snatching incidents within two hours in Tiruvallur district

Four chain-snatching incidents were reported in two hours from different parts of Tiruvallur district on Saturday. Police have released the photos of the suspects. 

CHENNAI: Four chain-snatching incidents were reported in two hours from different parts of Tiruvallur district on Saturday. Police have released the photos of the suspects. In the first incident, Deepa (39), wife of Krishnan, residing in Manavala Nagar, Tiruvallur, was walking home after around 6 pm when two bike-borne men snatched her five-sovereign chain.

In the second incident from Veppampattu, two bikers snatched an eight-sovereign chain from Ashwini (23), a school teacher, who was returning home at 5 pm. 

The same men are suspected to be behind the third incident in Eekadu, in which Dhanalakshmi (50), who was standing outside her house at 6. 30 pm was relieved of her six-sovereign chain. In the fourth incident,  two bike-borne snatched five-sovereign chain from Kasturi (70) in Velliyur around 7.15 pm.

Gold, cash burgled

In other incidents, 37 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 28,000 were burgled. In the first incident, 15-sovereign jewellery and Rs 10,000 was burgled from the house of Gothandam, SI attached to Sembium traffic wing. He had gone to Tiruchendur along with family a few days ago and returned on Sunday morning. He found the front door broken and articles scattered on the floor. 

In another incident, Ramamoorthy (69) had gone to his native place when his house at Velachery was burgled on Saturday. Twenty two sovereign of gold jewellery was burgled. 

In yet another incident, Rs 18,000, three laptops and two cell phones were stolen from a room in a men’s hostel in Velachery on Saturday night.

Photos released

Police have released photos of the people suspected in the four chain snatching incidents in Tiruvallur district. In all the incidents, the suspects were riding a motorbike. Police said that the same men are suspected to be involved in all cases

