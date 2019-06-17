Engineering rank list to be out on June 20

Home Cities Chennai

The date for counselling would, however, be announced later.The official told Express that the general counselling date (July 3) was unlikely to  change.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rank list for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2019 counselling will be published on June 20, said a release from the Department of Public Relations on Sunday. According to an earlier schedule, the rank list was supposed to be released on Monday. The release has been delayed as the certificate verification process was extended by a day, said a senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education. 

The verification supposed to happen from June 7 to 12 was extended till  June 13.The rank list will be available till June 23 on https://tneaonline.in/, the statement said. Students can call 044-22351014 or 044-22351015 if they have queries or grievances after publication of the rank list.The delay in the release of the rank list will also affect the special counselling for applying under disability and ex-servicemen or 
sports quota. The date for counselling would, however, be announced later.The official told Express that the general counselling date (July 3) was unlikely to  change.

