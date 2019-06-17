Have you met your solemate?

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Whether you’re sporting a pair of jeans and t-shirt or a traditional drape, all you need is a comfortable pair of footwear to pull off the whole look. Handmade and eco-friendly slippers make it all the more special with their elegant finish. If you’re looking for customised models and designs, a scroll down Kaalani’s Instagram page will leave you spoilt for choice. They have everything from glossy wedges to casual slides.

Husband and wife duo, Afritha Azeez and Arsath Khan, started the online brand Kalaani, which in Tamil stands for footwear, to provide everyday sustainable options for patrons. The duo based out of Marthandam — an hour’s drive from Nagercoil — have a workspace in their backyard. The brand was started four months back. “Our families were cloth merchants. I grew up watching my grandmother and mother engage in tiny detailing on my handkerchief, towels and clothes. My love for fabrics began then. After marriage, I wanted to carry forward the lineage. I combined fabric and my husband’s retail footwear business. We ended up having fabric sandals. The designs are inspired by the places I have travelled to,” said Afritha.

Nagercoil was once known for its artisanal cobbler community which made a fashion statement with its footwear designs. With international brands mushrooming in various parts of the state, the town lost its manpower to machines. “Each slipper takes one-and-a-half days to make, sometimes even four days, depending on the requirement. Earlier, the cobbler community also stitched blouses. It’s a challenging task that requires creativity and effort,” said Afritha.

She takes care of the design and the cobblers stitch them onto the slippers. Handloom fabrics like cotton, ikat, and kalamkari sourced from Chennai and Coimbatore are used to make the slippers. The base is made of rexine or class leather sourced from Cochin. “We manufacture flats, slides and wedges. We’ve moved beyond monochromes and used colours that pop out and goes with all attires. Cotton goes well for sweaty feet. We recently added silk work on straps to our wedding collection. A bride wanted her initials to be embroidered on the strap of her wedges and we did that for her. It also had intricate zardosi and beadwork.

Our ikat slippers and slides are hot-sellers,” she said.

Soles and straps either come in plain shades or have floral patterns and motifs. Among the highlights of the brand is its size range from 5-12. “We can customise up to 14 and even for those with bunion toes. They can be worn in monsoons, and can also be washed and dried. The colours don’t fade and the stitch is strong. Our love for the Tamil language reflects in the names we’ve kept for each model of a slipper such as Kanmani, Kalaimagal, Avnii, Inisai and Ezhil among many. We’re working on matching footwear for the trousseau. We will move on to silk-based footwear next,” she said, adding that they ship to all cities.

Priced from `666-`999

For details, visit their Instagram page: Kaalani by A