Phoenix bats for a world record

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the ICC World Cup 2019 fever, former Indian captain Kapil Dev unveiled the world’s largest cricket bat, on Friday. The bat made with willow wood weighed a whopping 6,600 kilograms and measured 51 feet. Phoenix MarketCity, Chennai and Palladium entered the Guinness World Records for the feat.

Rahul Soni, MD of Surreal Brand Solutions, which created the bat, said, “The bat has been made exactly as per the guidelines of ICC, the look and feel from handle to blade is like a regular cricket bat and lastly, it’s structural stability is great because it has to be displayed in an outside environment.” The bat will be on display outside Palladium till July 14. Apart from this, across both the malls, special AR/VR booths are set up to give cricket fans a surreal experience of the game.

“The idea is to give a lifetime experience for ardent cricket fans across the city. The host of thrilling activities and entertainment is part of our camapaign #TheCupThatUnitesTheNation,” said Pooja Patti, centre director, Phoenix MarketCity and Palladium.

Speaking at the event, Kapil Dev said, “I want this bat to remain in Chennai, which has a number of cricket fans. I want cricketers to visit and sign the bat.” Sharing his current favourites, he said, “Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul. We have lacked a fast bowler and Bumrah is amazing. Also, I see so much talent in Rahul.”