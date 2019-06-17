Standard CC bags fourth title in a row

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Rohit (5/43) and P Saravanan (5/46) took five wickets each to help Standard CC to beat Fine Star CA by two wickets in the final of the First Division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league. Standard CC won the title for the fourth consecutive year.

S Aravinthan who made 317 runs and P Saravanan who took 25 wickets were the top performers for Standard CC this season.

Brief scores: I Division: Final: Fine Star CA 192 in 44.4 ovs (K Bharath Kumar 56, Akash Sumra 50, R Rohit 5/43 , P Saravanan 5/46) lost to Standard CC 195/8 in 44 ovs (R Vivek 79, R Vijaya Kumar 29).

Janaki Raman shines

Riding on TK Janaki Raman’s 4 for 17 Garnet CC defeated Prahalad CC by five wickets in the quarterfinals of the Seshadri Cup.

Brief scores: Quarterfinals: Prahalad CC 150/8 in 20 ovs (S Prasanna Venkatesh 50, SSS Keshav Krishna 73, TK Janaki Raman 4/17) lost to Garnet CC 153/5 in 19.3 ovs (PR Silver Star Jain 43, GR Nitin 42, KTamilarasan 29).

League round: Fine Star CC 154/5 in 20 ovs (S Karthik Rajan 31, CS Pavithran 67) lost to Blue Bird 155/8 (S Murugan 53, D Vinod Raj 49 n.o, K Aniruth 3/27, Vijay Kumar 3/40). Blue Bird CC 155/ 7 (S Murugan 36, S Saravanan 49, J Kumaravel 33 n.o) lost to Adambakkam CC 157/4 in 18.4 ovs (A Ganesh Kumar 55, J Parthian 40). Sumagali Homes 121/9 in 20 ovs (Arun 48, Sanjeevan 3/17) lost to Prahalad CC 122/3 in 18.3 ovs (Prasanna 34, Sanjeevan 28 n.o). Royal Gems 181/6 in 20 ovs (Yuvaraj 44, Laxmikanth 29 n.o, G Babu 4/17) bt Seshardri Memorial CC 169/8 in 20 ovs (KS Rohit Hariharan 44, L Viky 31, Vignesh 3/37). Jai CC 136/5 in 20 ovs (B Rajan 43, S Omesh 42, Sureyaprakash 32) lost to Garnet CC 140/5 in 18.4 ovs (P Pawan Kumar 30, Suryaprakash 32).

Friends XI 134/8 in 20 ovs (K Aditya 36, Govind Sharma 25, RS Mohit Hariharan 3/37) lost to Vijay CC 137/2 in 17.3 ovs (S Arun 29, RS Mohit Hariharan 76 n.o.); Gurunanak Combines 152/6 in 20 ovs (G Manikandan 37, Sai Kishore 3/26) bt Brindavan CC 133/8 in 20 ovs (Aarif 38).

PSNA bag crown

PSNA, Dindigul won the men’s title at the YMCA (Madras) state level ball badminton tournament held at

YMCA Royapettah.

Results: Final Placings: Men: Winner: PSNA, Dindigul Runner-up: Lady Siva Swami Aiyer, Mylapore. 3rd place: Nirmala College, Coimbatore.

Women: Winner: Mangaiyanallur BBC, Nagapattinam. Runner-up: SRM University. 3rd place: SBBC, Erode.

Kannan triumphs

Kannan Govind defeated Akash Geo Mattam

1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the boys Under-14 final of the ABI

Showatech AITA ranking tournament played at KTC-MPTA courts.

Results: Finals: Boys: Kannan Govind bt Akash Geo Mattam 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4. Girls: Akshaya Riveira bt P Dhanya 6-3, 6-4.