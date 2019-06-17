Home Cities Chennai

Tenders for Parthasarathy temple put off

Delayed by polls, issuance of tenders for procurement of puja items & prasadham materials to take place on June 25

Published: 17th June 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 06:36 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The annual issuance of tenders for procurement of puja items,  raw materials for  prasadhams, and setting up stalls for barbers (to shave heads of devotees) outside Triplicane’s Parthasarathy temple was postponed to June 25, said HR and CE officials. 

It was supposed to be held on June 11 but since only two bidders turned out on that day, it was called off, the officials claimed. “We normally issue tenders during April but since the model code of conduct was in force  due to elections, we had to put off till the end of May,’’ an official said, adding that there were no bidders for coconuts on the previous auction day and even the prices of coconut had gone up by `5.
Last year, the total money collected by the temple from tenders from barbers was `70,000 and for prasadams it was `64 lakh. ‘’This year we are expecting a 10 to 15 per cent increase,’’  said the official. 
Vendors’ allegations

The local vendors said  ‘Malai Valaipalam (mountain bananas)’, which is traditionally offered to Lord Perumal, was missing in the temple’s procurement list for tenders. “It has been a year since we participated as the temple officials have  supplemented  ‘Malai Valaipalam’ with normal bananas,’’ said a vendor who did not wish to be named. 

They also claimed that exorbitant prices were charged by vendors who come during the Tamil month of Purattasi to set up stalls. “For one person, only `30 must be charged for shaving heads. But the seasonal vendors get as high as ` 100 and sometimes `200,’’ said a vendor. 

Officials, however, denied the allegations of vendors and said that when they get complaints as such, immediate action is taken. “We ensure only ` 30 is charged but even then, not many come to this temple for shaving their heads,’’ he said.

that exorbitant prices were charged by vendors who come during the Tamil month of Purattasi to set up stalls. “For one person, only `30 must be charged for shaving heads. But the seasonal vendors get as high as ` 100 and sometimes `200,’’ he said

