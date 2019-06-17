Trafficked Bangaldeshi women return home

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After three years, five Bangladeshi women who were trafficked and forced into prostitution heaved a sigh of relief when they boarded a flight back home on Sunday. They were put up in a government-run home in Chennai since their rescue in 2016. They were unable to get any help to return home due to lack of documents.

Help came a few months ago when the District Legal Services Authority identified them and took steps for their return. At the time of rescue, I was only 15 and it was difficult to obtain valid documents since the procedures were strict, a victim said.

In January 2016, Tiruvottriyur police arrested K Tipu (28) and rescued the women from a house near Sathangadu. They were initially sent to a home at Mylapore and later to government-run home at Kellys.

I Jayanthi, DLSA secretary said, “ We reached Bangladesh consulate for assistance which in turn spoke to each of the women and traced their addresses.”

All formalities were completed and no objection certificate obtained from the consulate authorities, she said. A victim said, “After my mother passed away a few years ago, it was my aunt who raised me. Tipu came to our village promising to get me a job in India and brought me to a house in Bengaluru. However, after a few weeks we were all taken to a house in Chennai.” Jayanthi said airline tickets were sponsored by the consulate and an NGO. The women thanked DLSA for its assistance.