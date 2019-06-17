Home Cities Chennai

Trafficked Bangaldeshi women return home

After three years, five Bangladeshi women who were trafficked and forced into prostitution heaved a sigh of relief when they boarded a flight back home on Sunday.

Published: 17th June 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After three years, five Bangladeshi women who were trafficked and forced into prostitution heaved a sigh of relief when they boarded a flight back home on Sunday. They were put up in a government-run home in Chennai since their rescue in 2016. They were unable to get any help to return home due to lack of documents. 

Help came a few months ago when the District Legal Services Authority identified them and took steps for their return. At the time of rescue, I was only 15 and it was difficult to obtain valid documents since the procedures were strict, a victim said.

In January 2016, Tiruvottriyur police arrested K Tipu (28) and rescued the women from a house near Sathangadu. They were initially sent to a home at Mylapore and later to government-run home at Kellys.
I Jayanthi, DLSA secretary said, “ We reached Bangladesh consulate for assistance which in turn spoke to each of the women and traced their addresses.”

All formalities were completed and no objection certificate obtained from the consulate authorities, she said. A victim said, “After my mother passed away a few years ago, it was my aunt who raised me. Tipu came to our village promising to get me a job in India and brought me to a house in Bengaluru. However, after a few weeks we were all taken to a house in Chennai.” Jayanthi said airline tickets were sponsored by the consulate and an NGO. The women thanked DLSA for its assistance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladeshi women Trafficked Bangaldeshi women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp