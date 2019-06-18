Home Cities Chennai

32 touts held, rail tickets valued at Rs 53.2 lakh seized

 As many as 32 touts have been arrested for unauthorised sale of reserved rail tickets.

Published: 18th June 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 32 touts have been arrested for the unauthorised sale of reserved rail tickets. According to a statement, as part of ‘Operation Thunder’ to curb unauthorised sale of railway tickets, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) raided 23 locations, including reservation counters and private travel agencies located at Arakkonam, Villivakkam, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Puducherry, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Salem, Coimbatore, Ernakulam, Nagercoil, Mangalore and Palakkad, recently.

During the drive, 32 touts were apprehended and booked under the Railway Act, 1989, for selling the reserved tickets without authorisation from railways. A total of 436 advance reservation tickets including e-tickets valued Rs 53.2 lakh were seized by Railway Protection Force. The drive covered six divisions of Southern railways, said the statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Operation Thunder Railway Protection Force

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp