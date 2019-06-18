Anna University refuses to disclose 92 colleges told to reduce intake

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Anna University has refused to disclose names of the 92 private engineering colleges which have been asked to reduce their seats after the university inspection team found lacunae in faculty and infrastructure.Replying to an RTI query filed by KM Karthik, president of Private Educational Institutions Employees Association, who wanted names of the colleges be made public, the university has said that they cannot disclose the names as some of them have approached the High Court.

Karthik had also sought the university to disclose the names of members who were part of the inspection team. The university said that disclosure of the names would endanger their lives or physical safety and also cause an unwarranted invasion on the privacy of the individuals.

Notably, Karthik filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on June 7 alleging that the university officials had intentionally concealed names of 92 colleges to ensure that they get students. He also alleged the university-college nexus will affect students.

The High Court should take suo moto cognizance of the issue, said Karthik.

After 9-month wait, special teachers seek appointment

Chennai: Special teachers, who teach courses like arts and tailoring, staged a protest on Monday, asking the Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB) to appoint candidates who qualified in the board’s eligibility exam conducted in 2017. Even though it has been two years since the candidates wrote the exam, no appointment has been made yet, the teachers charged.

The special teachers test was conducted by the board in September 2017 and the final list of selected candidates was released nine months ago. In a letter to the board, the selected candidates appealed that the appointments should be made immediately. “We did no fault except clearing the exam. We are hesitant to find other opportunities as we are awaiting government appointment,” said an arts teacher, who was selected in the final list. He did not want to be identified fearing that it may affect his appointment. Express could not reach TRB officials for comments

Engg counselling for spl category students from June 25

Chennai: Counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) for special category students will be held from June 25, and not June 20 (as previously declared), said a statement issued by the State government on Monday. Counselling for differently-abled candidates will be held on June 25, for ex-servicemen on June 26 and for sports quota beneficiaries on June 27. Counselling for the vocational group will take place from June 26 to June 28. The counselling will take place in the auditorium of Central Polytechnic College Taramani.

Students invited to apply for enrolment in hostels

Chennai: Inviting eligible students to apply for enrolment in hostels, A Shanmuga Sundaram, district collector of Chennai, said in a release, “A total of 14 hostels function across Chennai city for students belonging to Backward Classes (BC), Most Backward Classes (MBC) and minorities. Of them, nine hostels are for boys while five others for girls. Students of ITIs and colleges are eligible to get enrolled in the hostels. The eligible students can get free accommodation and food. Interested students should submit their applications with respective hostel wardens or office of the district BC and minorities welfare department within July 15.”