Chennai water crisis: Government forms zonal-level monitoring teams in city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To tackle the ongoing water crisis, the state government has assigned monitoring teams at the zonal level in Chennai, said SP Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply, according to a statement from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations on Monday.

The team will consist of one superintending engineer and one executive engineer for each of the 15 zones (divided by the city corporation) in the city. They will in turn, be monitored by a chief engineer who will look after three zones. Moreover, through a mobile application called Kaizal App, activities of depot engineers and other officials will be monitored internally. “Corporation and Metro Water officials working on issues related to water supply in all 200 wards, will be monitored by their superiors through this app. Information about when and where the officials are inspecting a spot, will also be visible on the app,” said an official.

In the last three years, a total of Rs 15,838 crore has been set aside by the state government for various ongoing water supply augmentation projects. While Rs 2,638 crore has been allotted to the Chennai Metro Water Board to implement 4,098 works, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board has been given Rs 5,346 crore for carrying out 268 works and Corporation and Municipalities have been given Rs 4,409 crore to carry out 6,834 works.

“Through the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme alone,18 works regarding water supply are being carried out at the cost of Rs 6,496 crore. We will supply 500 MLD to Chennai until next monsoon,” added the Minister.

During the meeting, the minister also said that a mobile application and toll-free number will be soon released for village panchayats. Complaints registered through this, will be addressed on priority basis. He also asked people to use water judiciously. “People are requested not to believe in baseless rumours. Also, drinking water must not be wasted on watering plants. People should also avoid taking a bath in showers or bathtubs,” said Velumani.

Take up rainwater harvesting: Ramadoss

Chennai: The PMK has urged to take up rainwater harvesting to tackle water crisis. Party founder Dr S Ramadoss said, “The government stated that it has been providing 900MLD water to people of Chennai through 12,000 vehicles and kept the water scarcity under control, but the same measures should be implemented across the State.”