Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Water tanker ploughs into bus stop, one killed

A woman was killed and three others including her husband were injured when a water tanker allegedly ran amok and rammed the Nerkundram bus stop in the early hours on Monday. 

Published: 18th June 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman was killed and three others including her husband were injured when a water tanker allegedly ran amok and rammed the Nerkundram bus stop in the early hours on Monday. The tanker lorry, which was going from Koyambedu towards Maduravoyal, hit two motorbikes before ploughing through the bus stop.

“The deceased, Kaliammal, was caught in the front tyre and dragged for about 100 metres before the vehicle rammed a water pandal and came to a halt,” said a police officer. She died on the spot.The spot had been identified as accident-prone zone by the traffic police. Lorry driver Vijaya Balan has been arrested by Koyambedu Police. 

No signals at accident-prone  site despite repeated demands

Residents pointed out that the spot had been identified as accident-prone zone by the traffic police. “The entire 1-km stretch has no traffic signal. So, pedestrian cross the road through a small opening in the central median. It’s highly risky. We have asked authorities to install a signal here but no action has been taken so far,” said Appan, an auto driver from the area.

Kaliammal and her husband Vijayakumar were running an eatery at the Koyambedu market. “As usual my dad dropped mom at the bus stop at 4.30 am. She was to go to the Vanagaram market to buy fish,” says their son Vijay. People at the bus stop rushed Vijayakumar, Tamil Selvan (31) and Bakiyaraj (33) to the hospital. The Koyambedu police have registered a case and arrested lorry driver Vijaya Balan (35).

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai road accident road safety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp