Courage and confidence are her confidants

Meenakshi Girish By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Life wasn’t really kind to me during the formative years of my life. My father lost both his eyes during an accident when I was barely in class 5. I joined a school close to his office so that I could visit him easily whenever he needed me. I used to wake up at 5 am every day to drop him at his office, proceed to my school and pick him up again at 5 pm. I eventually got used to this, but little did I know that there was a lot more to come.

My mother was diagnosed with cancer when I was in class 10 and we tried our best to pay her hospital bills. But after two years at the hospital, she passed away. My voice still chokes and my eyes still tear up when I recollect these incidents. My two younger sisters and I managed to run the family by earning as much as we could.

My father, despite being blind managed to earn enough money to get all three of us married. I used to take care of everything at home, so I was reluctant to leave the house after marriage. I used to go home once a week and take care of my father and do all the household chores.

I had two children after marriage. My mother-in-law used to sell vegetables every day and I used to accompany her. She was very considerate and used to peel and cut vegetables for her customers if she came late to their homes.

This made cooking easier for them. I learned a lot from her and this was how I met a lot of my customers. I have maintained a good rapport with them even after taking over the business from my mother-in-law.

I worked very hard to educate my sons and it gives me a sense of pride to think they both are pursuing professional courses now. My husband too worked hard to sustain the family. He is a painter and also works at an advertising agency. He used to consume alcohol frequently, but we took him to a temple and made him swear to never drink. Thankfully that made him stop and our house came back to order.

I live a simple lifestyle. I wake up at 3 am every day and go to Koyambedu to collect the day’s stock. It takes me until almost 6 am to get to my customers. I return home at around 1 pm after selling my stock. I then make lunch and feed my children.

We have a house of our own and a lot of selfless people to help us, so we have had no need for loans.

The only problem I can see presently is that one of my sons faced serious demotivation once in his life. He now has an aversion towards both women as well as marriage. I don’t plan to pressurise him, but obviously, I wish to see my sons well-educated and married. I wish to see my grandchildren.

I have overcome a lot in life and am sure I can overcome a lot more as long as I have the support of my family and all the people in my life right now.

A pillar of support

Vijayalakshmi’s husband is a painter and also works at an advertising agency. He used to consume alcohol frequently, but the family took him to a temple and made him swear to never drink. That made him stop and their house came back to order.