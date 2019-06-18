Finding art in routine activities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 32 paintings that adorned the wall of Soul Spice Art Gallery had a story to tell. It was all about human beings in motion. The solo exhibition by artist SAV Elaiyabharathy Viswakarma portrayed the daily activities of individuals he came across. Titled ‘Chanting Strokes’ the exhibition presents the characters in a fun and approachable manner.

Artist and sculptor SAV Elanchezian inaugurated the art exhibition on Friday. “Every artist has a humane side, which I think is a great gift. But sadly, being an artist is difficult in this contemporary world especially when art expression gets restricted,” he said.

Elaiyabharathy has used oil and watercolour in his paintings. The canvases are brightly hued. Among the paintings that caught the visitors’ attention was one of a boy chasing a cycle tyre with a stick portraying the kid’s innocence, finding joy in smaller things. A painting of three girls playing on sand portrayed a natural sense of depth and space with earthy and harmonious colours.

The artist also demonstrates the importance of culture and tradition in his paintings. “Painting is like meditation for me. My mind is at peace when I paint. We should appreciate what we see within our surroundings,” said the artist.The exhibition will be on until June 29 at The Soul Spice Art Gallery from 12 pm to 7 pm.