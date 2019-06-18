Outpatients hit as doctors go on strike and protests

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing solidarity with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), doctors in private hospitals across Tamil Nadu cancelled all out-patient appointments on Monday. This was part of the one-day nationwide strike protesting violence against a student doctor in West Bengal.

According to State president of IMA Dr S Kanagasabapathy, a total of 1,20,000 doctors from 6,500 hospitals and 22,000 clinics participated in the strike. “We received overwhelming solidarity. The community of doctors has never come together like this before,” he told Express. Emergency, inpatient, surgical and lab services were fully functional.

a helmet-clad doctor treating a kid at the Woman & Children Hospital in Egmore as part of a statewide protest after a junior doctor was assaulted in Kolkata in the last week | R Satish Babu, Nigamanth P

“I am on medication for diabetes. I started feeling dizzy and exhausted in the last few days. I had fixed an appointment with my doctor for Monday, but since OP service was cancelled I had to go to the emergency room to meet my doctor,” said 55-year-old Sathish Kumar.

Government doctors in the State did not strike work; however, staged isolated protests for an hour.

“Even though we did not strike, we are in solidarity with the IMA. Government doctors wore black badges in most parts of the State,” said Dr K Senthil, president of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association.