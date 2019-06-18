Home Cities Chennai

Outpatients hit as doctors go on strike and protests

Expressing solidarity with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), doctors in private hospitals across Tamil Nadu cancelled all out-patient appointments on Monday.

Published: 18th June 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Outpatients wait at RGGH on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing solidarity with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), doctors in private hospitals across Tamil Nadu cancelled all out-patient appointments on Monday. This was part of the one-day nationwide strike protesting violence against a student doctor in West Bengal.

According to State president of IMA Dr S Kanagasabapathy, a total of 1,20,000 doctors from 6,500 hospitals and 22,000 clinics participated in the strike. “We received overwhelming solidarity. The community of doctors has never come together like this before,” he told Express. Emergency, inpatient, surgical and lab services were fully functional.

 a helmet-clad doctor treating a kid at the Woman & Children Hospital in Egmore as part of a statewide protest after a junior doctor was assaulted in Kolkata in the last week | R Satish Babu, Nigamanth P

“I am on medication for diabetes. I started feeling dizzy and exhausted in the last few days. I had fixed an appointment with my doctor for Monday, but since OP service was cancelled I had to go to the emergency room to meet my doctor,” said 55-year-old Sathish Kumar.

Government doctors in the State did not strike work; however, staged isolated protests for an hour.  
“Even though we did not strike, we are in solidarity with the IMA. Government doctors wore black badges in most parts of the State,” said Dr K Senthil, president of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Medical Association doctors protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp