Parents to Railways: Give option to buy seats for children below 5

B Anbuselvan

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Railways is not allowing customers to book a separate seat or berth for children below the age of five is causing hardship for a section of travellers. The railway rules, which are over a hundred years old, say children under five can travel free of cost without seats.

In March 2016, the rules were revised and commuters were allowed to book separate berths and seats for children between 5 and 12 upon payment of the full fare. Even then, it did not provide an option of booking tickets for children below five. Airlines and buses, on the other hand, allow booking of separate seats for children of any age.

Many parents who travel frequently with children are demanding a revision of this policy. “Though my daughter is just two years old, I book tickets stating her age as five, so that I can get her a separate seat,” says S Brinda, a software professional who shuttles often between Chennai and Bengaluru.

“Giving incorrect age for availing service can be considered illegal. In case of untoward incidents, I am worried of the consequences of fudging my child’s age,” says Brinda, adding that railways must consider providing separate seats to children, at least for those customers who are willing to pay.

“The last few times, when travelling by second sitting and chair car of Kovai Express, I am standing in the aisle for the most part of the journey so that my two-year-old daughter can take my seat,” says S Karthikeyan of Vadapalani. “These days, I have switched to second AC sleeper because berths are much wider than in other classes.”

“Railway policies are changed periodically based on patronage. If more passengers are found opting for separate berths for children between 5 and 12, the policy may get extended for kids below five as well,” says a senior railway official. “If there is a change in policy, it’s likely to be introduced first in premier trains.”