Home Cities Chennai

Transit-oriented development in 6 city stretches

For optimum use of land & improvement of liveability along mass transit corridors

Published: 18th June 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To promote better usage of public transport, apart from boosting sustainable growth, the state government is coming up with a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Policy. Six stretches have been identified around the city for the implementation of the same.  The idea of the new policy is to ensure optimum usage of land and improvement of liveability along corridors of mass transit projects. The state government will attempt to realign growth and redevelop cities based on the national TOD policy.   

The six corridors are: Old Siruseri Road (Sholinganallur Road), GST Road (Meenambakkam Road), Chennai-Bangalore highway, CTH Road, GNT road and Outer Ring Road from Vandalur to Minjur. The policy is focussed around a mass transit hub, to maximise the provisions of residential, commercial and recreational opportunities within walking distance. It aims to promote the use of public transport.

The policy will identify the influence zone in an area, in the immediate vicinity of the transit station – within around 800 metres. The influence area will be demarcated and notified before implementation. This would also result in providing additional FSI in these areas in order to promote higher concentration of people and enable a balanced mix of jobs and housing, coupled with parking and other facilities.
It has been learnt that Value Capturing Financing (VCF) will be used as a mechanism to fund the required upgradation of infrastructure and amenities within influence zones.  

Part of the incremental value of land and building will be captured to fund projects being set up for the public by the government. The policy draft, which is nearly ready, also emphasises greenfield developments, in-fill and brownfield developments to create affordable housing in proximity to transit corridors and nodes. 

What is TOD?
Planning cities focussed around a Mass Transit Hub, so that development is inclusive
TOD aims to promote usage of public transport, reduce dependency on private vehicles
High-density mixed development, with houses, offices and recreational areas planned around transit stations
Option of flexible land use zoning
Seamless intermodal transfers for last-mile connectivity

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Transit-Oriented Development chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp