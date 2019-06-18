Transit-oriented development in 6 city stretches

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To promote better usage of public transport, apart from boosting sustainable growth, the state government is coming up with a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Policy. Six stretches have been identified around the city for the implementation of the same. The idea of the new policy is to ensure optimum usage of land and improvement of liveability along corridors of mass transit projects. The state government will attempt to realign growth and redevelop cities based on the national TOD policy.

The six corridors are: Old Siruseri Road (Sholinganallur Road), GST Road (Meenambakkam Road), Chennai-Bangalore highway, CTH Road, GNT road and Outer Ring Road from Vandalur to Minjur. The policy is focussed around a mass transit hub, to maximise the provisions of residential, commercial and recreational opportunities within walking distance. It aims to promote the use of public transport.

The policy will identify the influence zone in an area, in the immediate vicinity of the transit station – within around 800 metres. The influence area will be demarcated and notified before implementation. This would also result in providing additional FSI in these areas in order to promote higher concentration of people and enable a balanced mix of jobs and housing, coupled with parking and other facilities.

It has been learnt that Value Capturing Financing (VCF) will be used as a mechanism to fund the required upgradation of infrastructure and amenities within influence zones.

Part of the incremental value of land and building will be captured to fund projects being set up for the public by the government. The policy draft, which is nearly ready, also emphasises greenfield developments, in-fill and brownfield developments to create affordable housing in proximity to transit corridors and nodes.

What is TOD?

Planning cities focussed around a Mass Transit Hub, so that development is inclusive

TOD aims to promote usage of public transport, reduce dependency on private vehicles

High-density mixed development, with houses, offices and recreational areas planned around transit stations

Option of flexible land use zoning

Seamless intermodal transfers for last-mile connectivity