When fingerprints show you the right direction

CHENNAI: Every individual is unique and so is their DNA. With a plethora of tests and tools available to assess the personality of a person based on studying the brain patterns, Dermatoglyphics Neuroscientific Evaluation (DNE) is a relatively new tool. According to Brainbow - Academy of Multiple Intelligence, Ahmedabad, dermatoglyphics is a branch of human morphology that studies the skin relief of palms and soles, where the skin is covered with patterns of ridges also called fingerprints.

This test helps to understand the inborn skill sets of humans using their unique fingerprints as inputs and applying the forensic development method to arrive at the qualitative and quantitative positioning of the ten lobes of the human brain. The 10 fingers represent the 10 lobes of the brain with diagonally opposite correlation.

Vandana Vellekkat is a skill evaluator. She’s a certified consultant and has been doing this screening test for a year. “I worked as an assistant teacher for two years. During parent-teacher meetings, the parents would often compare their kids with peers and pressurise them. It’s also common for us to enrol our kids into multiple classes only to satisfy our unfulfilled dreams.

A cousin of mine suggested that I get DNE done for my own child who is 10 years old now. The results were accurate and convincing. It motivated me to take up a course,” she said. While she learned all about her and her child’s potentials, after getting into the profession, she stopped judging people and accepting them for who they’re. Vandana now interprets results based on the assessment done by Brainbow. She holds a Masters degree in counselling psychology.

We prepare ourselves for the test by cleansing our hands with a sanitiser. Fingerprints of all ten fingers are taken using a biometric system for evaluation. The prints are taken thrice to ensure the centre, left and the right area is covered to get accurate output. The screenings are stored in secure software and sent to the Brainbow Centre for evaluation. The result is extracted as hard copy and deleted from the software for safety purposes. “The earlier we try this test, the better.

This will help in tapping the potential, thereby understanding their interest. It’s helpful for special kids in tapping their creative side. Many clients inquire but do not turn up due to their own apprehensions. Some are concerned about fingerprints being tampered with. It’s not astrology but merely a scientific test.”

The result comes in a detailed 34-page report. Vandana interprets the innate potential distribution or the qualitative aspect of the result. “The human brain is divided into left and right based on the functions. It has 10 lobes. Each finger is connected to a particular lobe. The little finger is connected to occipital lobe for visual activity, ring finger to temporal lobe for auditory activities, middle finger to parietal for kinesthetic activities.

These three fingers sum up the input zone. The forefinger is connected to frontal lobe for thinking and thumb is connected to pre-frontal for actions. These are the output zones. Based on print patterns of each finger, the strengths and weaknesses in the functioning of each lobe are determined,” she explained.

The test is a one-time assessment. Right from the suitable education system to making career choices, every aspect is studied in detail and given a score. The personal evaluation in the report highlights the strengths-averages-limitations in each of the 10 lobes of the brain. The process will outline the learning pattern, personality type, and thought process. Career guidance is a vital part. The report can assist in decisions concerning stream selection, career choices, business, and inter-personal interactions leading to an enhancement in personal and professional life.

 According to Medline Plus, the brain starts to develop in the fetus in the sixth week of pregnancy and so do fingerprints, which remain the same until death.

 Nervous system consists of the brain and spinal cord. Signals are transmitted from the brain through neurons. Energy emitted from the end of the nerves reflects in fingerprints.

