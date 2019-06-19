Home Cities Chennai

39-year-old found dead in Cooum near Anna Salai

An body being recovered from the Cooum river near Simpson in the city on Tuesday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The body of a 39-year-old man was found floating in Cooum river alongside Pallavan Salai near Anna Salai on Tuesday. Police are inquiring if the man slipped into the river and drowned or jumped into the river to commit suicide.

After passersby noticed the body floating on the river, they alerted the fire control room at around 12.40 pm. The fire team from Egmore fire station rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was Jeevan Patrick, a resident of Anna Nagar West Extension. He was married and is survived by his wife and two children. Patrick went missing from his house on Saturday and the family had lodged a complaint at the Aminjikarai police station.

Anna Salai witnessed traffic snarls as motorists and passersby parked their vehicles on the road to witness the fire service personnel recovering the body.

