Bank of Baroda bag YSCA Trophy

CHENNAI: K Gowtham’s 5 for 34 propelled Bank of Baroda (Bengaluru) to defeat India Cements by 37 runs in the final of the 50th YSCA Trophy.

Former India cricketer M Venkatramana gave away the prizes.

Brief scores: Bank of Baroda (Bengaluru) 229/9 in 30 ovs (Zeeshan Ali Syed 90, Sujith Gowda 34, J Kousik 4/32, Abhishek Tanwar 3/50) bt India Cements 192 all out in 28.1 ovs (J Kousik 53, MK Shivakumar 41, Abhishek Tanwar 31, K Gowtham 5/34, SL Akshay 3/39). MoM: K Gowtham. Player of the tournament: K Gowtham (Bank of Baroda). Best Batsman: CA Karthik (Bank of Baroda). Best

Bowler: Sai Kishore (India Cements).

Gurunanak Combines enter final

S Karthigeyan’s 36 helped Gurunanak Combines defeat Garnet CC by 43 runs in the semifinals of the Seshadri Trophy.

Brief scores: Semifinals: Gurunanak Combines 169 in 20 ovs (G Manikandan 29, S Karthigeyan 36, Regan Vidhyakumar 25, Surya 4/3) bt Garnet CC 126 in 20 ovs (Murali Mohan 27, P Arunugam 52). Quarterfinals: Royal Gems 174/5 in 20 ovs (Pranav Kumar 65, Bharat Hariharan 39 n.o.) bt Vijay CC 116/9 in 20 ovs (Mohit Hariharan 28).

Senthil guides DSS to victory

Riding on Senthil Nathan’s 76, DSS Club thrashed Ranji CC by 46 runs in the SICGIL Trophy limited overs tournament.

Brief scores: DSS Club 197/8 in 29.1 ovs (Senthil Nathan 76, Karthik 51, Pradeep Kumar 4/36) bt Ranji CC 151 all out in 26.1 ovs (Aftab Khan 32, Elango 30, Boopalan 3/25, Thilak 3/27). Sounder CC 167/8 in 30 ovs (Niranjan 48, NP Balaji 36, Ganesh 3/22, Mohammed Sohail 3/37) lost to ICF 168/4 in 28 ovs (Vishal 77 n.o.). AG’s Office 98 all out in 25.1 ovs (M Adithiyan 29, Rajinikanth 3/17, Sachin Omprakash Katariya 3/19) lost to Indian Bank 101/1 in 13.3 ovs (Mitcheel 59 n.o.). SPIC RC 192/5 in 30 ovs (S Vigneshwaran 46, Karthick D 70 n.o, Gowtham 3/30) bt TCC 173/9 in 28.2 ovs (Saravanan 72, Gowrisankar 39, Udaya Prakash 3/19).

Bhavani shines

R Bhavani of MCC beat Kiransha of Cosmo 28-11, 30-25 in the league round of the Associated Brothers Club Masters State Open snooker tournament.

Results: R Bhavani (MCC) bt Kiransha (Cosmo) 28-11, 30-25; R Prabhakaran (TNBSA) bt Balaraman (ABC) 64-10, 53-8; PV Prasad (ABC) bt Mothinath (Alumini) 57-24, 68-28; Ramakrishnan (YMCA) bt Ravichandran (Towers Club) 59-45, 57-35; K Vijayakumar (ABC) bt

K Nataraj (TNBSA) 37-35, 48-11; E Sivakumar (TNBSA) bt AK Ahamed (TNSC) 83-31, 48- 11.