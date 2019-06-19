Centre for Australian Studies to be upgraded

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Australian Consulate-General in Chennai has entered into a partnership with the University of Madras to upgrade the Centre for Australian Studies that functions within the English department of the varsity, said a statement issued by the Consulate General.

A funding of `11,47,500 will be provided by the consulate under Australia’s Direct Aid Program to upgrade the Australian Studies centre. The partnership was announced at an event held at the Thanthai Periyar Hall at Chepauk Campus of the varsity, on June 18.

Reacting on the development, Australian Vice Consul in Chennai, Andrew Collister, said, “Studying Australian literature exposes Indian students to voices of a vibrant, diverse and multicultural Australia. Education builds greater respect and understanding between our two nations, creating a bedrock for our future relations.”

Vice chancellor of University of Madras, P Duraisamy acknowledged the unflinching support of the Australian Consulate-General. S. Armstrong, professor and head of the Department of English, University of Madras, said the upgradation of the Centre for Australian Studies will benefit the academic community all over India.

The university’s English department is a pioneer in the teaching, research and promotion of Australian Studies in South India. It has sustained a passion for Australian Literature and Culture for more than twenty years and has been offering Australian Studies as a core course to its postgraduate students.