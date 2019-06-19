Home Cities Chennai

Chinese teen held at Chennai airport after using fake ticket to see off girlfriend

The 19-year-old reportedly told CISF personnel he had 'cancelled' his trip but officials checked his ticket and found it to be fake.

Published: 19th June 2019 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old Chinese was detained for questioning on Wednesday at the airport here after he was found allegedly possessing a fake air ticket, police said.

The man used the fake ticket to enter the airport to see off his Hong Kong-bound girlfriend in the morning and was nabbed by CISF personnel who questioned him when he tried to exit, the police said.

The man reportedly told them he had 'cancelled' his trip but officials checked his ticket and found it to be fake, they said.

Following this, he was handed over to the airport police, they said. The Chinese national was employed near here, police said without elaborating.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinese national CISF personnel Chennai airport
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp