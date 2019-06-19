Home Cities Chennai

Fashion for all

The fashion show will feature local brands and models of all sizes, genders and skin tones at their bi-annual programme.

Published: 19th June 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fashion is something that everyone can choose to follow or not. Many fashion brands cater to only a specific body type, leaving behind many consumers. Tackling this issue is Diversita 2019, organised by the Jabez Kelly Project.

The fashion show will feature local brands and models of all sizes, genders and skin tones at their bi-annual programme.

“It used to be that designers would have clothes at size zero to size two to use less material and make it easier for transportation. Then, this became the standard. We wanted to be truly inclusive, and not just of the LGBTQ community,” said Jabez Kelly, organiser.

The show will feature Chennai-based brands such as Arodhi, Volonté, Saya Designs, Stole It, SRR JEWELLERS and TERKu Designs. The showstoppers for the event will be TV personality Mamathi Chari, Rakshitha from Super Singer fame, Actor Uday, designer David Petersen and TikTok user Vishal Menon.

“We usually promote through social media. Events like these will help increase awareness of brands, especially those that were established a few years after graduation like mine,” said Kirthana Ravikumar, owner of Arodhi, a brand which was established in July 2017, and provides affordable and custom-made designer fashion.

The event will be held at Indira Mills, an abandoned factory in Chrompet. This was a conscious decision on Kelly’s part to give the show a certain old-time aesthetic feel. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting trans students and HIV-positive children.

For tickets, visit eventshigh.com/diversita2019. Tickets are priced at `300 and `500.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp