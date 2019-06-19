Fashion for all

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fashion is something that everyone can choose to follow or not. Many fashion brands cater to only a specific body type, leaving behind many consumers. Tackling this issue is Diversita 2019, organised by the Jabez Kelly Project.

The fashion show will feature local brands and models of all sizes, genders and skin tones at their bi-annual programme.

“It used to be that designers would have clothes at size zero to size two to use less material and make it easier for transportation. Then, this became the standard. We wanted to be truly inclusive, and not just of the LGBTQ community,” said Jabez Kelly, organiser.

The show will feature Chennai-based brands such as Arodhi, Volonté, Saya Designs, Stole It, SRR JEWELLERS and TERKu Designs. The showstoppers for the event will be TV personality Mamathi Chari, Rakshitha from Super Singer fame, Actor Uday, designer David Petersen and TikTok user Vishal Menon.

“We usually promote through social media. Events like these will help increase awareness of brands, especially those that were established a few years after graduation like mine,” said Kirthana Ravikumar, owner of Arodhi, a brand which was established in July 2017, and provides affordable and custom-made designer fashion.

The event will be held at Indira Mills, an abandoned factory in Chrompet. This was a conscious decision on Kelly’s part to give the show a certain old-time aesthetic feel. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting trans students and HIV-positive children.

For tickets, visit eventshigh.com/diversita2019. Tickets are priced at `300 and `500.