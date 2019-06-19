Home Cities Chennai

From the kitchens of old Madras

Sweetkaramcoffee is a start-up e-commerce portal that sells all your favourite sweets and snacks

Published: 19th June 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There’s no denying the fact that the love for traditional sweets and savories is unconditional and timeless. One cannot control the temptations of a syrupy ‘Mysore pak’ or a crispy butter ‘murukku’. In an effort to keep the ancient practices and methods of cooking relevant, Sweetkaramcoffee, a start-up e-commerce portal that sells homemade delicacies, started its service in 2015. The 10-member team headed by founder B Venkata Krishnan operates out of their office at Triplicane.

“Initially, we started out our business on Facebook and then moved to Instagram recently. Our company has a tie-up with home chefs from different pockets of the city such as Mylapore, Triplicane, Thoraipakkam, Kodambakkam, and Valasarvakkam. The samples are tried and tested for quality, quantity and hygiene. There are 15 of them working with us at present. Each one has a specialty and method of preparation,” said B Venkata Krishnan. The homechefs prepare items based on instructions from the head office. Members of the team go to their individual houses and collect the products. The final output is packed and shipped through courier service from Triplicane.

What started out as four products in the sweets and snacks category has expanded to podis, pickles, vathals and appalams. The brand started with 10 orders a week and grew exponentially to 150-200 orders every day from all parts of the country.

“We supply to metros like New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, as well as to Karnataka where the demand is more. Our mavadu, kai murukku and adhirsam are hot-sellers. Orders peak during festivals like Diwali, Pongal, Karthikai deepam and Janmashtami. We also undertake orders for seer bakshanam for weddings. Orders range from two kg up to 30 kg,” he said.

A scroll down their Instagram page under the same name will give you a glimpse of their goodies. Right from eeya sombu to prepare piping hot rasams to clay pots to store water, they have all things traditional. They also have herbal vathals and vadam in flavours of karpuravalli, vilva elai, manathakali, vallarai and mudakathan.

Summer special includes rose milk, sherbet, panagam and squashes. “We’re adapting ourselves to the needs of our client. Gluten-free snacks using ragi and other types of millets is an addition to cater to the diabetic segment. Customisable options are available. The only motive is to keep our grandmothers’ recipes alive and carry forward the legacy,” shares Venkata Krishnan.
The snacks are priced from `70.

For details,Instagram and Facebook page: sweetkaramcoffee

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp