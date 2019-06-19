From the kitchens of old Madras

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There’s no denying the fact that the love for traditional sweets and savories is unconditional and timeless. One cannot control the temptations of a syrupy ‘Mysore pak’ or a crispy butter ‘murukku’. In an effort to keep the ancient practices and methods of cooking relevant, Sweetkaramcoffee, a start-up e-commerce portal that sells homemade delicacies, started its service in 2015. The 10-member team headed by founder B Venkata Krishnan operates out of their office at Triplicane.

“Initially, we started out our business on Facebook and then moved to Instagram recently. Our company has a tie-up with home chefs from different pockets of the city such as Mylapore, Triplicane, Thoraipakkam, Kodambakkam, and Valasarvakkam. The samples are tried and tested for quality, quantity and hygiene. There are 15 of them working with us at present. Each one has a specialty and method of preparation,” said B Venkata Krishnan. The homechefs prepare items based on instructions from the head office. Members of the team go to their individual houses and collect the products. The final output is packed and shipped through courier service from Triplicane.

What started out as four products in the sweets and snacks category has expanded to podis, pickles, vathals and appalams. The brand started with 10 orders a week and grew exponentially to 150-200 orders every day from all parts of the country.

“We supply to metros like New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, as well as to Karnataka where the demand is more. Our mavadu, kai murukku and adhirsam are hot-sellers. Orders peak during festivals like Diwali, Pongal, Karthikai deepam and Janmashtami. We also undertake orders for seer bakshanam for weddings. Orders range from two kg up to 30 kg,” he said.

A scroll down their Instagram page under the same name will give you a glimpse of their goodies. Right from eeya sombu to prepare piping hot rasams to clay pots to store water, they have all things traditional. They also have herbal vathals and vadam in flavours of karpuravalli, vilva elai, manathakali, vallarai and mudakathan.

Summer special includes rose milk, sherbet, panagam and squashes. “We’re adapting ourselves to the needs of our client. Gluten-free snacks using ragi and other types of millets is an addition to cater to the diabetic segment. Customisable options are available. The only motive is to keep our grandmothers’ recipes alive and carry forward the legacy,” shares Venkata Krishnan.

The snacks are priced from `70.

For details,Instagram and Facebook page: sweetkaramcoffee